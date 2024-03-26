Actors Guild Debunks Death Rumour Of Nollywood Actor, Zack Orji

Emeka Rollas, President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, has rebuked Nigerians for spreading falsehoods regarding the death of actor Zack Orji.

While denouncing the trend, the AGN President insisted that Nollywood star Zack Orji is still alive.

Recall that the actor was hospitalised after he slumped in his toilet in Abuja in December 2023.

On Tuesday morning, the rumour of his death circulated over social media.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Emeka stated that the actor is alive and begged people to disregard misleading stories about him.

He wrote,

“Mr Zack Orji is alive.

“Please ignore mischief makers who enjoy circulating fake news.

“This is to show how wicked some people can be. It is totally unacceptable.

“He will not die but live to declare the good works of God in Jesus’ name.”