Actress, Abimbola Craig Shares Near-Death Experience After Brain Surgery

Abimbola Craig, a Nigerian actress, has opened up about her traumatic ordeal following brain surgery in 2014.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, the actress claimed that she experienced nausea, insomnia, and weight loss following surgery.

She stated that her doctors performed repeated spinal taps (lumbar punctures) but were unable to determine the cause, and that they began to suspect meningitis.

The actress, on the other hand, stated that she is now healthy but had feared death while dealing with the problems.

In her words,

“Four days after the surgery I started feeling weird but I could not explain what it was that was wrong with me. I could not eat. I could not sleep and I also started losing my appetite and started losing weight,”

“I remember my last ER visit. I was still throwing up so much that Mum tried to reach my doctor but could not. At this time I was doing a lumbar puncture, I had four that day. Lumbar punctures are like spinal taps. So they tell you to bend and take fluids from the spine and the reason why they did this is because they still did not know what was wrong with me so they thought I had meningitis.

“10 years after my surgery, I am alive. I am healthy and doing things I never thought I’d be able to do again. I thought I was going to die, not even from the brain surgery. It was during the period of the lumbar puncture, not sure if I had meningitis and all. I literally thought I was going to die.”