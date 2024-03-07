Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, says the ministry will hold all electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) accountable for their performance.

In a Wednesday post via X, the Minister said he invited chief executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), as well as the managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to him, the meeting was over the worsening power supply in their regions and to collectively find lasting solutions.

“As the Minister of Power, I am deeply concerned about the deteriorating electricity supply across the country,” he noted.

Despite the coordinated attempts to improve the situation, Adelabu said it is depressing to see the drop in power supplies.

He added, “The Ministry has been exerting pressure on the Generating Companies (GENCOs) to enhance their performance, resulting in a recent increase in generation to over 4000MW.

“Despite this progress, certain distribution companies are failing to adequately distribute the power supplied by TCN, while vandalism of power infrastructure exacerbates the problem in regions such as Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

“Moving forward, I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance. Willful non-performance will not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including license revocation, may be imposed.”

Also, the minister said TCN has been instructed to prioritise repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in affected areas.

“During recent supervisory visits to power generating plants, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by the sector.

“Plans are underway to settle outstanding debts owed to power generation and gas supply companies, which will alleviate the financial strain and contribute to improved generation levels nationwide,” Adelabu noted.

He however urged electricity consumers to remain patient as the power ministry works tirelessly to address the issues and provide better service to all Nigerians.