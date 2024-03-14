Access Holdings Plc has announced the return of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, as the Non-Executive Chairman.

The company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said in a late Wednesday statement that, “Access Holdings Pic (the Holdco’), is pleased to announce the return of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR as its Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR replaces Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, the erstwhile Chairman of the HoldCo who remains on the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.”

Aig-Imoukhuede retired from the bank as Chief Executive Officer in December 2013 and he became the president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) afterwards.

Also, Access Holdings said the decision, which comes after the death of Hebert Wigwe, the company’s immediate past group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), is the result of extensive consultations with key stakeholders.

Recall that Wigwe, wife and son died in a chopper crash on February 10 in the United States.

The company said the board unanimously invited Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm of governance, adding that he is a visionary and accomplished leader who brings an outstanding record of accomplishments, a wealth of expertise and leadership to guide the group into a new era of success.

Access Holdings said: “With an illustrious career spanning several decades in the banking and finance sector, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede has proven to be an exceptional and influential leader, having admirably laid a solid foundation for Access Bank’s success as Group Chief Executive Officer between 2002 and 2013 ably supported by his partner and deputy, the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR who later succeeded him.

“Under Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s leadership, Access Bank experienced remarkable growth and established itself as a trusted financial institution within the community. The Bank transformed from a minor player into one of Nigeria’s top 5 banks with presence in 9 other African countries and the United Kingdom.

“Under his stewardship, Access Bank grew its customer base from ten thousand to over six million with more Cress Book employees and an asset base of USD $12 billion, achieving numerous milestones and becoming a globally recognized name.

“His strategic vision, innovative thinking, and deep market insight were instrumental to shaping the Bank’s success.”

According to Access Holdings, Aig-Imoukhuede cofounded the Tengen Family Office Limited which oversees a significant portfolio of investments and businesses in banking, finance, insurance, technology, real estate, and energy.

“The decision to bring back Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede as the Group’s Non-Executive Chairman reflects the board’s commitment to our core values and determination to build upon the strong foundation he jointly established with Dr. Wigwe.

“With his return, Access Holdings aims to leverage his extensive experience, industry knowledge, and exceptional leadership skills to consolidate on the growth and accomplishments recorded under Dr. Wigwe’s leadership,” the company said.