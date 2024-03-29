Ajakaju: Eniola Ajao In Tears, Urges Nigerians To Watch Her New Movie, Denies Giving Bobrisky An Award (Video)

Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and promising box office filmmaker, has appealed to Nigerians to support her latest movie.

The actress, who infuriated a lot of people when she unveiled her film and named crossdresser Bobrisky the Best Dressed Female, is experiencing a decline in her brand’s popularity.

She took to TikTok live to encourage Nigerians to watch her movie. She explained that she does not want to be in debt because she had nothing and had sold her properties to fund the project.

Eniola stated that she is not one to seek clout or pull stunts; but, due to her film, which she needed to promote, she pulled a stunt with Bobrisky.

She further denied that Bobrisky was not given any award, claiming that he only came to help her out.

“Tell everybody to go out for me, don’t let me be in debt, I don’t have anything. All I had was what I put into this project. Please support me in the name of God, I don’t come out to do clout or stunt. It’s because of this film, I was thinking of how I will sell the film, so I used Bobrisky. I don’t want to dwell too much on that, I plead with Nigerians in the name of God, help me go out. This is a film that the whole industry came out to watch and they gave good reviews. It’s a film that I can be boastful about and walk with my heads up” she said in part

SEE VIDEO: