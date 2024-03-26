Akintelure, Ondo APC Governorship Aspirant Is Dead

Paul Akintelure, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants for the upcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo State, has passed on.

As revealed by Vanguard, Akintelure had voiced his concerns regarding the various threats that he had been facing, prior to his death.

Amidst optimism that things will get better, Akuntelure, kicked the bucket as the date for the APC governorship primary election, set for April 25, drew near.

In a statement made available to journalists earlier through his spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, he said: “Initially, I hope these incidents would dissipate over time, yet regrettably, they have escalated to pose a serious threat to my life.

“The threats against me only strengthen my resolve to stand up for what is right and just. I will not allow fear to dictate our path forward.”

The statement dated Thursday, March 21, 2023, added: “Let us embrace peace, progress, and unity. Our collective strength lies in our to stand together as one, regardless of our differences.”

Akintelure, a medical doctor, was said to have passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, during a brief illness in Lagos.

The state Publicity Secretary of the Party, Alex Kalejaiye, confirmed the news of his death.

“It is true, I can confirm it. We would issue a statement about it shortly,” the APC spokesperson told Punch.