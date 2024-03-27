‘Akintelure’s Death Not Ordinary’ — Brother Of Late Ondo APC Guber Aspirant Reveals

There is more than meets the eye concerning the death of Paul Akintelure, one of Ondo State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants, the family has said.

Recall that Akintelure, a medical doctor, jostling for the governorship ticket of the APC, was confirmed dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

He kicked the bucket in Lagos after raised an alarm over a threat to his life ahead the Party’s April 25 governorship primary.

Oladapo Akintelure, the younger brother of the deceased, in a chat with Daily Trust, said the Ondo politician had been complaining of several illnesses before he finally passed on.

According to him, the deceased was admitted to a hospital after being advised to take a break from his campaign to face his health.

“For the past 12 or 14 days, he had been complaining of several sudden illnesses ranging from headaches, back and chest pains.

“He was admitted at a time and had to take a break off campaign to attend to his health. At a time, we were worried and advised him to rest and we moved him to Lagos,” Oladapo said.

While describing the development as unfortunate, Oladapo said he believed the sudden death of his brother was not natural,

“As a family member, I would not want to say much for now because it is still a shocking moment for us. This is not ordinary but it is unfortunate that we lost him at this critical time.”

Akintelure died at age 61.

Reacting to his demise, State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ebenezer Adeniyan, commiserated with Akintelure’s family, the people of Okitipupa Local Government Area and the progressive fold in the state.

He said, “Akintelure was a wonderful human being and was a core progressive. He was very consistent and loyal to the tenets of progressive politics in Ondo State and Nigeria.

“He was a friend and associate. He conducted his private business and public affairs with so much decorum and humility to the admiration of many. We have lost a complete gentleman. He will be greatly missed.”