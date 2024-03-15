Alleged Budget Padding: Senate Replies PDP, knocks Call For Akpabio’s Resignation

The Red Chambe has condemned the resignation call made by the Peoples Democratic Party on Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the alleged padding of the 2024 budget.

Recall that PDP had on Wednesday called for the resignation of Akpabio over the claim of N3.7trn budget padding by the suspended Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi.

In a statement released on Thursday, by the spokesman of the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, knocked the opposition party for asking Akpabio to resign over the controversial claim made by the suspended lawmaker.

Adaramodu said that Akpabio will not resign and has no intention of resigning at any time because he has not committed any wrongdoing to warrant a resignation.

The statement partly reads: “It is shocking that the PDP leadership could not comprehend what transpired at Tuesday’s plenary, where the allegations were debated. Senator Abdul Ningi, who was given ample opportunity to defend himself and prove the budget padding allegations, was suspended after he failed to substantiate his claims in the full glare of the public.

“Contrary to the contention by the PDP that N3.7 trillion was discreetly inserted into the 2024 budget for alleged non-existent projects, and what transpired on the floor of the Chamber, it is open knowledge that no such absurdity is found in the budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is being implemented judiciously by the Federal government.

“Perhaps the N3.7trn mentioned in the PDP’s shocking statement exists only in the fickle minds of its purveyors and serves as a dubious version of the budget generated by the PDP’s ‘unidentified political flying objects’.

“The PDP has elevated chicanery to statecraft and fatally failed in their sordid attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting public on the ineffectual but spurious allegations of budget padding.

“The party’s ludicrous call for the resignation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President is unthinkable and shows the party as a massaging balm for falsehood and immoral Legislative outbursts.”