Alleged Budget Padding: Suspended Lawmaker Resigns As Chairman Of Northern Senators Forum

Barely few minutes after his suspension from the Red Chamber, the Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, has stepped down as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Ningi, in his resignation letter, stated that his decision is based on unfolding events in the National Assembly, the north and Nigeria at large.

The lawmaker, in a personally signed letter addressed to the forum secretary, said: “I will like to resign as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

READ MORE: Senate Suspends Ningi For Three Months Over Budget Padding Claim

“This is, of course, necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North, and the Nation at large.

“I will like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight months to spearhead this very important forum.

“I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress of northern Nigeria.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ningi predicament is coming, following his interview with the BBC Hausa service, which he alleged that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget with N3.7 trillion.

The Bauchi Central Senator also claimed that the 2024 budget passed by the National Assembly is N25tn while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7tn.