“Angelique Kidjo Opened Global Doors For African Musicians” – Davido Spills

David Adedeji Adeleke, also known as Davido, has remarked that Grammy-winning Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo opened global doors for a new generation of African singers, including himself.

He praised the ‘Wombo Lombo’ singer for representing the region so effectively on the international stage throughout the years.

Davido expressed his delight at his recent collaboration with the iconic performer, stating that he has long wanted to work with her.

During a recent interview with CNN’s Inside Africa, Davido said,

“I’ve always been wanting to work with Mama Africa [Angelique Kidjo], that’s what we call her, for a long long time.

“She can perform anywhere and for different crowds. And she has represented us so well, you know, on the global scene. She opened doors for new artists like myself.”