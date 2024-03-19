Angry Motorcyclists Protest As Task Force Allegedly Kill Two Colleagues In Delta

Some major roads and markets, in Asaba and Okpanam in the Oshimili South and Oshimili North Local Government Areas of Delta State were taken over, on Monday, by aggrieved motorcycle riders protesting the death of their colleagues.

It was gathered that the group of motorcycle riders took to the streets in anger, destroying properties.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told PUNCH that the deceased motorcyclists were killed in a clash between the Okada riders and officers of the task force over the weekend, in a raid of a makeshift bar where they usually hung out.

According to him, the task force officers raided the place because motorcycles were banned in the area.

He said: “I was informed that two people were killed by the police last night at a makeshift bar where Aboki people always come to hang out every weekend. READ MORE: Army Captain, Two Majors, 12 Soldiers Killed In Delta Communal Clash “I heard the gunshot last night, so, they came protesting this morning. I suspect that they tried to fight the officers who went to bust the place because bikes are not allowed in that area. “Yes, I was at the front of my estate gate when I noticed a sea of Aboki guys protesting the killing of their person by the Nigeria police. “They were violent, but in front of my estate, which is Agu mega city estate by GRA police station area, the police did not open fire on any protester.”