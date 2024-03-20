APC Schedules Ondo Guber Primary For April 25, Sets Forms At N50m

In preparation for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set its primary election date for April 25.

Appeals from the outcome of the exercise has been scheduled for the day after, April 26.

The Party has also established the cost of its expression of interest forms at N10 million and nomination forms at N40 million, totalling N50 million for aspirants vying for their ticket in the election.

This announcement was made via X in a notice signed by the Party’s National Organizing Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, in Abuja yesterday.

As per the outlined timetable, the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms will commence on April 3rd and conclude on April 10th.

It specified that female aspirants and individuals living with disabilities (PWDs) will only be required to purchase expression of interest forms, with nomination forms provided to them at no cost.

“Youths from 25 to 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest forms with a 50% discount on Nomination Forms,” the APC stated.

Incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was also a former Deputy Governor in the last administrations of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu after the latter’s death is a top contender. for the APC ticket

Also in the race is a former Commissioner for Finance in the State, Wale Akinterinwa; as well as a Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim.