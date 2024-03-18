Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has presented Dennis Idahosa as the Party’s deputy governorship candidate in Edo State.

Idahosa was presented as deputy during a meeting with the party’s governorship aspirants and stakeholders in the State as disclosed by the Party via X on Monday.

READ ALSO: Nigeria One Of World’s Hungriest Nations; 7,000 Abducted In One Year – Obi Laments

The post read, “The National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, met with APC governorship aspirants and other stakeholders in Edo State. During the meeting, Hon. Dennis Idahosa was presented as the party’s deputy governorship candidate in the state.”

Earlier today, Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State Governor, congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo on his emergence as the governorship candidate of APC in the State.

This comes one month after his alleged anointed candidate, Idahosa, lost to Okpebholo in the February 22 APC primary election.