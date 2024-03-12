“Are You Drunk?” – Israel DMW Knocks Tunde Ednut For Telling Him To Return To Ex-Wife, Sheila

Israel DMW, Davido’s logistics manager, recently slammed blogger and former musician Tunde Ednut for predicting a reconciliation with his ex-wife.

It should be noted that Israel DMW and his wife have been experiencing marital problems since 2023, only a year after their wedding.

Since their marriage ended, the duo have been engaging in online dramas, calling out one another.

Tunde Ednut recently said on his Instagram page that Israel DMW and his wife Sheila courage are likely to return soon.

In response, Israel compared going back to a marriage with Sheila to going back to hell fire and questioned whether Tunde Ednut was intoxicated.

Tunde Ednut wrote;

“E go shock everybody when Israel and him wife come back together.”

Israel responded:

“Go back to hellfire? Are you Drunk?

See some reactions to their conversation,

phylipoooo said: “Sometimes tunde no dey funny with his cruise 😒”

henny_sucks said: “How many minutes left omo hunger Dey beat me!!😢😭🕌”

ohisgrinding40 said: “Tunde and pepper body

Isreal this period bloody”

_damilola001 said: “Israel too dey cho cho cho”

SEE POST: