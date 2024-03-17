Army Captain, Two Majors, 12 Soldiers Killed In Delta Communal Clash

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that about 15 military personnel have been killed during a communal clash in Delta State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the officers consist of two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers.

It was gathered that the military men were killed while responding to a distress call during a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State on Thursday.

According to a statement made available on Saturday by the Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau, the troops who were on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi LGA were attacked and got ambushed by some community youths.

He noted that the commanding officer who led the reinforcement team was among those killed in the clash.

READ MORE: Soldiers Nab Journalist, Activist Over Planned Protest In Delta

Gusau said: “The troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State While on a peace mission to OKUOMA community in BOMADI LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March 2024. The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 Soldiers.”

“CDS has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime.The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Govt.

“However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country. So far, a few arrests have been made while steps are in place to unravel the motive behind the attack. Additional details later.”