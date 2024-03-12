Army Uncovers IPOB/ESN Hideout, Recover Firearms, Drones In Delta, Arrest Suspects (Pictures)

Operatives of the Nigerian Army have uncovered and neutralized a manufacturing factory of firearms operated by armed fighters, suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), on Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspects were all nabbed in Onicha Ulona, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Nigerian Army made this known in a statement issued by the Director of Army on Public Relations, Onuema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday.

The statement reads: “Troops of the Nigerian Army have made a significant inroad in the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency, as they uncovered and neutralized a major firearms and drone manufacturing factory operated by Armed fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militia arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Onicha Ulona in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The intelligence-led operation revealed that the dissidents were using the factory to carry out criminal activities to terrorize neighbouring communities and innocent citizens.

“Upon swooping on the illegal factory, the troops were met with stiff resistance but overpowered the Armed fighters in the fierce firefight that followed.

“The gallant troops neutralized two of the fighters and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.”