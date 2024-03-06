Arrest Of Binance Officials Shows Govt Is Working — Obanikoro

Former minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, has said that the arrest and detention of two officials of a controversial cryptocurrency trading firm, Binance is an evidence that the President Bola Tinubu’s led administration is working.

Recall that two Binance executives were arrested in Nigeria and the federal government, demanded had also placed $10bn compensation fee from the crypto platform, over alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates which has negatively affected the value of Naira.

However, Obanikoro, during an interview on Channels Television’s, on Wednesday, said: “I don’t want to speak to some of the things that the security people are doing.

“Among them which we also saw last week was the arrest that the NSA (National Security Adviser) made of those foreigners who are also helping to devalue our currency in crypto coins under illegal manner.

“That is an evidence that this is a government that is working.”