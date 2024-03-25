“Asking Your Wife For DNA Test Should Be Criminal Offense” – BBNaija’s Rachel Asserts

Rachel Edwards, a Big Brother Naija star, has stated why she believes a man requesting a DNA test from his wife should be deemed a criminal act.

Internet user Abazz asked members of the microblogging site X what they thought of DNA testing.

The reality TV celebrity responded by saying it should be illegal for a man to ask his wife for a DNA test.

She went on to question why a man would marry someone he doesn’t trust in the first place.

She said: “Asking your wife for DNA Test, should be a criminal offense, if you don’t trust her, why marry her in the first place.”

See some reactions to his assertion,

Ten Man said: “BBN girls no de ever get sense, not surprised”

Deyvxxd_ wrote: “If person tap your head e go echo, nothing Dey inside”

itohan noted: “It’s as simple as that, the moment he starts asking for DNA then there’s no trust”
Abazz replied: “9 months wey your mama suppose use go do another Bsc or PhD,she use am carry you for belle only to give birth to you wey no get s3nse”

 

