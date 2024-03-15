Ayra Starr Speaks On Her Relationship With Colleague, Rema

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as, Ayra Starr, a Nigerian musician, has revealed that her colleague, Rema, listens to and assesses her unpublished tracks.

In an interview, she mentioned that Rema is very open with her, thus she plays almost all of her songs for him before publishing them to obtain his honest feedback.

Ayra Starr claimed before signing with the record label that she looked up to him because she couldn’t believe a teenage guy could be so talented.

She hailed Rema as a wonderful friend and an incredible artist who inspires her.

In her words,

“He’s my very good friend, I looked up to him, even before I joined the label his first Ep I was like wow this is a Nigerian teenage boy, he was like 18 I was like wow I think that was possible and I can do this too, he’s very honest with me, I play him almost every song before it comes out and he’s just like hmmm I don’t know about that one o and if he likes it he’ll be like this one na dem o you try you try, he’s a good friend and he’s an amazing artist, I’m very inspired by him definitely”

