Bandits Abduct 15 Students In Sokoto Fresh Attack

At least 15 students have been kidnapped by gunmen, suspected to be bandits in Tsangaya school, located at Gidan Bakuso in Gada local government area of Sokoto state.

It was gathered that the students were abducted from their school around 1 am on Saturday.

However, the proprietor of the school, identified as Liman Abubakar, told journalists that 15 students were unaccounted for so far after the early morning attack.

He said: “As they were leaving the town, they sighted our students rushing into their rooms and they kidnapped many of them.

“We have so far counted 15 who are missing and we are still searching for more.”

Also reacting to the development, a member, representing Gada-East Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Dauda while confirming the attack, said that he received a call from the village around 2 am that it was invaded by bandits.

Dauda said: “I reached out to the local government authorities and security agencies and i am sure they are doing something about it.”