Bandits raided LGEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Thursday morning, kidnapping a large number of students and staff.

It was said that the event occurred at 8:20 a.m., immediately after the morning assembly.

According to locals, the school’s headteacher and some other personnel were among the victims.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, took to Twitter to voice his concern over the situation while remaining optimistic that they will be released.

“It’s tragic to hear that 232 students have just been kidnapped in Kuriga village, Chikun LG in Kaduna State.

“It’s the same village where a school principal, Idris Sufyan was killed and his wife kidnapped over a month ago. However, I’m optimistic their freedom will be secured,’’ he said.

Due to security concerns, the junior and secondary schools moved to the school building inside Kuriga town a few years ago, abandoning their former school building outside the town.

Shitu, a resident, verified the occurrence, stating that when they saw the bandits on the school grounds, the majority of the students fled their classes.

Another local, Lawal Kuriga, claimed that the abducted people were marched into the forest.

As of the time of reporting this story, neither the state government nor the police had issued an official response.

The figure supplied by the former senator has not been confirmed by the police.