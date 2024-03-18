“Beauty Doesn’t Make A Good Wife” – Isreal DMW Advises Kizz Daniel Over His Wife’s Appearance

Isreal DMW, Davido’s personal logistics manager, has issued a message to musician Kizz Daniel in response to criticism he has received over his wife’s beauty.

Recall Kizz Daniel posted a video of himself and his wife looking all loved up and dancing to his song on Instagram, while looking cute.

This cosy appearance did not sit well with some netizens, who criticised his wife’s appearance, with one saying she is not pretty and another advising him to get her a new wig.

In response, Israel DMW reminded Kizz Daniel that beauty does not make a decent wife.

He advised the singer to seek peace of mind, which is more essential than attractiveness. Isreal also warned him not to be worried by the negative comments regarding his wife’s appearance.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote,

“VADO. Beauty doesn’t make a good wife at home. All you need is rest of mind. Don’t give a f*ck”.

