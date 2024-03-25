“Being Broke As A Man Is Very Degrading” – Deyemi Okanlawon On Why He Hustles So Much

Deyemi Okanlawon, a famous Nollywood actor, has responded to a troll who questioned why he actively advertises his films like a beginner.

The actor took to Instagram to reveal his experience with a troll who annoyed him with a query about his movie promotion strategy.

Despite his success in the Nollywood industry, he claimed that the fan labelled his attitude as that of a newbie.

Deyemi Okanlawon shared his experience, stating in the post that his marketing technique is motivated by ‘brokenness’.

Outraged by the inquiry, he declared that he had blocked the troll for reminding him of his obligations as a man.

READ MORE: “When VeryDarkMan Comes Out, He’ll Be More Popular” – Tunde Ednut

He wrote, “Someone said ‘Deyemi you be senior man na, why you dey promote your film like say you be rookie’… for a brief second all the many ppl who depend on me flashed through my mind, I smiled and blocked the id*ot! 🙂.”

He further added to the post, “Being broke as a man is very degrading and frustrating. To every man who’s putting in the work to change his financial status for the better, I hope you win soon bro, I hope things get better for you real soon.”