The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the financial management workshop held in London by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) led by Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.

The workshop was held from March 4 to March 9 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, in London.

Speaking on the development, Obi said the “function abroad amounts to insensitivity on the part of the government.”

According to him, government officials should not be indulging in luxury and extravagance at the expense of the common citizen amid the economic hardship in the country.

The former Anambra Governor, via an X post at the weekend, said the initiative by the OAGF entrenches a culture of elitism and detachment from the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“Given the prevailing hardship in the country and the pitiable state of our national currency, any public function abroad amounts to insensitivity on the part of the government and any agency or individuals involved.

“First and foremost, it represents a blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility and prudent expenditure of public funds. At a time when Nigeria is grappling with economic challenges, including inflation, currency devaluation, and a widening budget deficit, it is utterly irresponsible to squander taxpayer money on extravagant overseas workshops.

“The resources allocated for such purposes should be directed towards addressing pressing domestic needs, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

“Furthermore, holding a workshop in London sends the wrong message to the Nigerian people and the international community. It perpetuates the perception of government officials indulging in luxury and extravagance at the expense of the common citizen.

“It fosters a culture of elitism and detachment from the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians, who struggle daily to make ends meet amidst rising living costs and limited access to essential services.

“Additionally, holding a workshop in London raises concerns about transparency and accountability in government procurement processes,” he wrote.

The politician said there must be full disclosure and justification for why London was chosen as the venue, as well as how the selection of vendors and contractors was made.

Obi said any hint of impropriety or favouritism in awarding contracts for such events “must be thoroughly investigated and addressed.”