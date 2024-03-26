Bobrisky Responds As Portable Condemns His ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award

The ‘Best Dressed Female’ award given to popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, at a movie premiere iber the weekend, has sparked debate.

Recall Bobrisky won a monetary prize of N1 million for the feat.

However, in a video message uploaded on his Instagram account, Portable chastised the judges for awarding Bobrisky, claiming that it was unfair to the women present at the event.

Portable emphasised that Bobrisky is a transsexual person who should not be treated the same as women.

He said, “I heard that Bobrisky won Best Dressed Female award at a movie premiere. Is he a woman? Isn’t he a transgender? He might have done BBL and breast surgery but that does not qualify him as woman.

“There were many beautiful women there but the judges gave a man a award meant for women. Bobrisky is a man.”

He also vowed to “beat” Bobrisky for “disgracing” men.

Meanwhile, Bobrisky has confronted Portable, threatening to “deal” with him if he does not stop dragging him.

On his Instagram story, Bobrisky wrote in Pidgin,

“@portablebaeby ogun wan kpa ur mama? Wetin concern me with ur life? I resemble ur fellow people in d ghetto? Na God go punish you. If you try shit with me i will take you to where they will deal with u and you ur dead career will end finally.”