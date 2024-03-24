Borno: Troops Rescue 78 Victims, Neutralise Five Insurgents – Army

The ‘7 Division’ of the Nigerian Army, at the weekend, rescued 78 hostages comprising 35 women and 43 children in Borno State.

The feat was achieved during an aggressive clearance patrol in terrorists’ enclaves in the State.

Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, who announced this in a Saturday statement in Abuja, said the troops had continued to pounce on the imprints of the Islamic State of West African Province and their Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’adati wal-Jihad (JAS), counterparts in the North East.

He said the troops successfully cleared six villages where terrorists hibernated with their hostages in a fierce gun battle, eliminating five of the criminals.

The enclaves and villages cleared by the troops, he said, included Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, and Bula Dalo extension as well as Yamanci and Gargaji general areas.

According to him, the items recovered were one terrorist’s flag and a mobile phone belonging to the terrorists.

“The rescued victims are in custody for preliminary investigation and profiling.

“The troops have continued to maintain momentum in the ongoing Operation Desert Sanity III to rid the North East of terrorists and insurgents,” he said.