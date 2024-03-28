BoT Takes Over Labour Party, Says Convention That Produced Abure As Party Chair Cannot Stand

The Labour Party’s (LP) Board of Trustees (BoT), has said it will steer the affairs of the Party, following the expiration of the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Julius Abure.

In a Wednesday statement by Chairman of the BoT, Comrade S.O.Z. Ejiofor, the step was to avoid leadership vacuum.

In tandem with the development, the BoT faulted the Party’s National Convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State, which re-elected Abure as its National Chairman for a second term through unanimous affirmation by delegates yesterday.

According to the BoT, in consultation with major stakeholders in the Party, it would communicate the processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention.

It furthered that the step is in line with the March 20, 2018 Federal High Court consent judgement delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole, which recognised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as the owners of LP and mandated that an all-inclusive and expansive national convention of the party be held.

“The decision of the Board of Trustees is also in furtherance of the agreement signed between the former National Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Julius Abure, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on 27th June 2022, which was mediated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“While we commend members of the Labour Party, especially workers, students, youths, market women and men, Obidients, and candidates on the platform of the Labour Party, for their contributions and fidelity to the ideals of the party, the Board of Trustees promises to quickly set in motion processes for the conduct of an all-inclusive and expansive national convention.

“Unlike the charade that took place today in Nnewi and in tandem with the principles of popular democracy, the all-inclusive national convention will start with grassroots congresses at ward, local government, state and, ultimately, at the national level.

“This process will not leave any genuine member of Labour Party out and will be held in the full view of the Independent National Electoral Commission, media, civil society, security agents and the general public.

“We commend the leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, and key stakeholders in the Labour Party for declining to deodorise the malfeasance that took place in Nnewi with their presence.

“The BOT assures all stakeholders that we are committed to reclaiming and repositioning the Labour Party as the vehicle for the socio-political emancipation of our dear country, her working people and populace,” the BoT stated.

The Convention, Information Nigeria was held in the absence of LP’s key members, including the Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; and Senators of the party from Anambra State, Victor Umeh, and Tony Nwoye.