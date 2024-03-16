The Labour Party (LP), on Friday, commended Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central for speaking out against alleged N3 trillion padding in the 2024 budget.

According to the Party, LP senators in the 10th National Assembly agree with Ningi

Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, the LP National Youth Leader, said this during a youth-led solidarity visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that Ningi, at the Senate, was slammed a three-month suspension by the Senate on Tuesday for alleging that the 2024 budget was padded.

Reacting, Ahanotu said, “Many senators besides Labour Party senators backed the suspended lawmaker for his courage.

“There are a lot of people that supported him, but he was the one that the floor was given before he spoke.

“But I can assure you that many senators, including Labour Party senators, are solidly behind him because he is trying to unravel the ills of the National Assembly.”