Budget Padding: “They Wanted To Arrest Me Without Checking Out My Evidence” – Ningi

Barely few days after his suspension, Senator Abdul Ningi, has revealed that there were intentions among his colleagues to have him arrested following his controversial claim over the 2024 budget allocations.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the red chamber, issued a three months suspension to the lawmaker representing Borno central, over his claim that N3.7 trillion of the budget could not be accounted for in any specific project.

Ningi made the accusation during an interview with BBC Hausa, which has led to controversy within the legislative chamber and among the Nigerian public.

Meanwhile, the suspended lawmaker, on Wednesday, during an interview on Arise TV, reiterated his concerns, suggesting that there were concerted efforts by members of the Senate to silence or even arrest him over his disclosure of the untraceable N3.7 trillion.

He said: “That is why i said i know this parliament very well, i have come a long way. And that is why we are speaking.

“Let’s speak. Have they ever asked me since the beginning of this so-called crisis, where are your findings? Where are the documents? I’m not using my head to come up with figures.

“Nobody has talked to me about evidence. Nobody has suggested even listening to me. All they are trying to do is to ensure that ‘how do we make sure that Ningi is silenced or arrested so that he doesn’t do anything?’.

“I have opened this can of worms. Neither they nor I will be able to control it.”