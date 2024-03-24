“Buhari Lacked Political Will, Tinubu Should Be Commended For Naming Terror Financiers” – Major General Ayoola

Former Commander of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State, Major General Henry Ayoola (retd) has said that ex Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari lacked the political will disclose the identity of financiers of terrorism in the country.

It was gathered that the retired Major General added that President Bola Tinubu should be applauded for naming the terror financiers.

Ayoola led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Saturday.

He said: “Nigeria has been battling to kill terrorism for over 20 years now from the northeast region. And now we’re seeing some active roles of these terror gangs within the northwest region of the country in the name of banditry.

“I was on the edge severally during the last regime. There was lack of national will to deal with this situation at the time. It is good to see a government that is showing a stronger will to deal with these situations.

“I have said it again and again, that what we have is a political strategic problem masquerading as security challenges.

“I’ve said that 1001 times. In my analysis of insurgency and terrorism, I’ve talked about eight essays and indeed, one of the essays is what is coming out now – sponsors – because out of the eight essays, all the approaches we have applied in trying to solve the insurgency and terrorism in the country are just about two components of those eight.

“So adding this third one to it will go a long way because it’s like we’ve been dodging the issue. It’s like we’ve been dodging naming the enemy, naming the adversaries behind this problem.

“Are we saying that the gates of hell were open suddenly and Nigeria is just having these all-around security challenges coming? Is it that aliens were sent from some abyss to come and attack Nigeria all at the same time?”