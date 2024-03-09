Adebayo Shittu, former Minister of Communication, says that Steven Oronsaye’s report was not presented to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari during his regime.

Speaking as a minister during Buhari’s first term in office (2015 and 2019), he said since the report was not brought to the attention of the Buhari administration, there was no need for implementation.

“The report had been with the previous government (Jonathan’s) but they didn’t do anything. Nobody brought it to our (Buhari government’s) attention, at least not when I was there.

“So, the issue never came up for discussion at the Federal Executive Council meeting at all. If nobody brought it and there were no complaints, we didn’t have cause to look at it at all,” Shittu told newsmen on Friday.

There was controversy over the report since the Federal Government approved the implementation of some of its recommendations to reduce the cost of governance on February 26, about 12 years after it was submitted.

Twenty-nine government agencies are expected to be merged, even as eight parastatals will be subsumed into eight other agencies.