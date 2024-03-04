“Burna Boy Best African Artist Of All Time” – Rick Ross Spills

Rick Ross, an American rapper, has selected Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy as the best African performer of all time.

During a recent Instagram live session with South African rapper Nasty C, Rozay named Burna Boy number one on his list of the best African artists of all time.

He said, “Top three African artists of all time. If you are calling names, for me, I would say Burna Boy.”

Nasty C replied, “I was going to say that [Burna Boy is the best African artist of all time.].”

Akon, the Senegalese-American musician, is ranked second among all-time African singers by Rick Ross, while Nasty C said his late colleague AKA should be ranked third.