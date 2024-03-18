“Chris Brown Has Been Very Supportive Of African Music And Culture” – Ayra Starr

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, also known as Ayra Starr, has stated that American musician Chris Brown has been extremely supportive of African artists.

Ayra Starr, who is scheduled to appear as a special guest on Chris Brown’s “11:11” tour of the United States and Canada, expressed her excitement when she learned about it during Grammy week.

During a recent interview with Kiss FM, UK, the singer said, “I first heard about it [my tour with Chris Brown] during the Grammy week. I was super excited. No, I didn’t cry. I would probably cry during my first performance at the tour when I see everybody [laughs].

“Chris Brown has been a fan of African music for a long time. He has been very supportive. He has always been supporting the culture and it is really beautiful to see.

“It is exciting to see African music get recognised globally. It has been a long time coming. African music has been popping. African music has been doing it in Africa. Actually, Afrobeats has always been the best genre in the world.”