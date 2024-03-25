All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to intervene in the unbearable price of cooking gas in the nation.

According to him, Nigerians shouldn’t be facing harsh economic conditions in getting what to eat while at the same time, having difficulty using gas to cook food.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Osogbo, the State capital, he lamented that the cost of refiling a 12.5kg cylinder of gas in many parts of the country now ranges between N17,500 and N18,000.

While recalling that Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), announced that the Federal Government asked producers of petroleum gas to stop exporting the commodity, he posited that the decision had not yielded any positive results in the reduction of its price.

His words: “I know that Mr. President has a listening ear, and he will do something urgent about this matter.

“The announcement by the petroleum minister(state) on the ban on the exportation of the product is a good one, but it has not started having any positive effects on the masses.

“The fuel subsidy removal is biting hard on the people, and the electricity supply is not stable.

“All these are impacting negatively on Nigerians, and solutions should be provided without further delay.

“All relevant and critical stakeholders must join hands with the President to tackle the challenges in the oil and gas industry.

“Rising prices of the item might be as a result of LPG producers secretly exporting the products.”

While emphasising the need for a reduction in the price of cooking gas, he noted that the use of solid fuels like charcoal and firewood is detrimental to the quality of the environment.

“Aggravate climate change challenges and its adverse effects such as deforestation, desertification, and soil degradation that could lead to erosion.

“This will in turn pose serious danger to the respiratory organ, fatigue, headaches, confusion, and dizziness to the human system due to inadequate oxygen delivery to the brain, thereby reducing the overall well-being of people.

“Human beings depend on green plants for our daily supply of oxygen while giving back carbon dioxide to the plants.

“In an attempt to substitute clean cooking gas for firewood and charcoal by cutting down green trees, this will affect human survival,” he added.