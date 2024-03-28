Court Orders Release Of 313 Suspected Terrorists

A Federal High Court sitting in Borno State has ordered the release of at least, 313 suspected terrorists arrested by the Nigeria military.

It was gathered that the court disclosed that the allegations levelled against the suspected terrorists lack evidence after investigation.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Buba Edward, led this out during the operational briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “The court ordered the release for want of evidence after the conclusion of investigation and other ancillary matters.

“Accordingly, they would be handed over to the Borno State Government for further action.”