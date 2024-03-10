The Zone A Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized foreign parboiled rice concealed in petroleum jerry cans along Ajilete, Ogun State.

The customs comptroller, Hussein Ejibunu, disclosed this via X at the weekend.

Ejibunu noted the smugglers’ activities put Nigerians at risk of consuming the grains contaminated with petroleum products.

He further disclosed that the unit’s anti-smuggling campaign has resulted in 93 seizures worth N751,127,025 and the arrest of nine suspects.

“A reference case is the smuggling of foreign parboiled rice in petroleum jerry cans along Ajilete in Ogun state, which is not only illegal but also exposes potential consumers to the risk of eating contaminated grains that may have ingested poisonous properties, possibly from premium motor spirit (PMS), diesel, or other petroleum products.

“Among the seized items were 11 exotic used vehicles valued at over N200 million and 3,779 X 50kg bags of suspected foreign rice, equivalent to over seven trailer loads worth over N365 million seized from various parts of the South-West.

“Other items seized in the month under review include one locally made gun and six pieces of empty cartridges at Abeokuta road, 731 parcels of Indian hemp weighing 482 kg, 1 X 40ft container found to contain 286 cartons of new rubber slippers, seven units of used motorcycles, 28,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), and 2,420 pieces of used tyres,” he said.

The comptroller also disclosed that three trucks containing 880 bags of white beans, 584 bags of onions, and 18 bags of dry pepper were siezed by the unit on Ajilete/Idiroko road in Ogun State.

“Instead of seizing the food items, this unit ensured the trucks were redirected to the Nigerian markets where they were sold to Nigerians by the owners,” he said.