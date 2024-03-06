Daddy Freeze Explains Why Single Men Shouldn’t Look For Praying Wife

Daddy Freeze, a media figure, has stirred up controversy online with his advise to his gender.

The ex-Cool FM OAP counselled his gender not to look for a praying spouse.

Men have mouth to pray for themselves, he said, giving reasons.

Instead, he advised them to look for a lady who is sincere, devoted, kind, ambitious, and morally upright.

According to him, it helps reduce prayer points.

This is coming following the marital crisis between Israel DMW and his estranged wife Sheila Courage.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote,

“When searching for a wife stop searching for a praying wife, you have a mouth, pray for yourself (Mat 6:6) Instead search for an Honest, Faithful, Considerate, Driver, and righteous wife. E dey reduce prayer points”.

See some reactions to his post,

Bitcoin Chief wrote, “You’ve said it all

Oge Snazzy wrote, “You didn’t say it on time, juju already found Sheila and she has left him to be shouting online

Fikun Ademii wrote, “I used to tell people don’t put religion before life choices. Look for more qualities……”.

Avenue Official wrote, “First thing this man has ever said I’ll agree with. And probably the last thing. Although it is imperative a woman covers her husband in prayers. But that’s not the only criteria for choosing a partner. There are other crucial factors to consider.

