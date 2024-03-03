Fortune Makarios, a Nigerian pastor, has come under fire on social media for implying that late star, Mr Ibu died because he did not serve God.

The young pastor took to Facebook and contrasted Pastor Adeboye, who is 82 years old, to Mr Ibu, who died at the age of 62.

He questioned what his admirers and followers learned from this and cautioned them to live their lives in service of God.

The clergyman went on to pray against untimely death.

He wrote,

“The Man on the left is a Pastor and He is Celebrating His 82-year-old Birthday today.

The brother on the right is a comedian and He just died at 62 today

What do you learn from this?

Use your Life to Serve GOD.

UNTIMELY DEATH SHALL NOT BE YOUR PORTION IN JESUS NAME”.

In response, Daddy Freeze, Mofe Duncan, and other netizens blasted the clergyman’s statement.

In response, Daddy Freeze wrote, “Yet Adeboye’s 42-year-old son who was also a pastor kpai 20 years younger than Mr Ibu. Let’s bring our senses before creating unhinged narratives“

Mofe Duncan wrote, “But what is this one saying? Just use your thumbs to your rubbish!!!

Daddy Freeze commented again, “If I talk say pastor na Naija problem una go begin argue. You see am?

Efe Warri Boy wrote, “Pastor Fortune is a goat. A mature goat

Bimbo Bola wrote, “But this pastor’s son is dead also, so what’s your point? Will you tell us the pastor’s son didn’t serve God?

Sere Sere04 wrote, “So the man of God that died in their 60s. Didn’t serve God or you are just insensitive?

See conversations below,



