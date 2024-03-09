Dammy Krane Revisits Feud With Wizkid, Says He Can Still Order His Arrest

Dammy Krane, a Nigerian artist, has revisited his historic 2016 fight with colleague Wizkid.

Hours ago, the singer infuriated Wizkid fans by comparing him to fast-rising singer Portable, whom he claimed was more significant.

A netizen slammed him, reminding him of the historic fight, and predicted that Wizkid will soon shatter another bottle on his head.

The fan wrote,

“They go soon break another bottle for your head no worry… fool”.

Dammy responded by claiming that Wizkid couldn’t try it because Shina Peller and Obagoal prevented him from locking him up.

He added that he can still reopen the case and order his arrest.

He disclosed that Wizkid threw a glass cup in his section and then fled to Shina Peller’s office because he knew he would be beaten up.

Dammy Krane wrote,

“Them no born am well, if not for Shina Peller & Obagoal, I would have locked up Wiz; which I still can do if the need arises, Jit threw a glass cup in my section in Quilox then ran away to hide in Shina Peller’s office & Beg me lol Wiz know say Men for enter am; R.I.P 44”.

Another netizen questioned whether Dammy would be able to beat Wizkid if they leave them both to battle.

“If dem leave you and wizkid 1 on 1, you mean you go comot his teeth just now?”.

Dammy responded by questioning whether he was whining Jesus as he appealed for people to organise a tournament for them.

“You wan Dey wine Jesus wey turn water to wine make Dem organize that boxing tournament for me & am first make all eyes clear”.

SEE POST: