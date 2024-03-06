Davido Celebrates Father As He Turns 68

Adeleke David, often known as Davido, a Nigerian music sensation, has resorted to social media to commemorate his father, Adedeji Adeleke, on his birthday.

Mr Adedeji Adeleke is a millionaire businessman in Nigeria, his net worth is believed to be $1.7 billion, as he is the president of Adeleke University and CEO of Pacific Holding Limited.

On his 68th birthday, Davido turned to Instagram to write heartfelt messages to his father.

The singer declared his love for his father, claiming that the entire world loves him.

He did, however, express thankfulness to God for Mr Adeleke’s existence, noting that he is the biggest B.

Sharing a picture of his father, he captioned,

“Happy birthday Daddy!! The world loves you! Thank God for you! BIGGEST B!!!! I love you so much !!!”

SEE POST: