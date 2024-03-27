Davido Hated For Being Hardworking Despite Wealthy Background – Actress Liz Anjorin

Liz Ajorin, a popular Nollywood actress, has said that musician Davido is despised because of his workaholic tendencies, despite his privileged upbringing.

She praised Davido as the most industrious Nigerian artist, noting that his musical achievement cannot be attributed to his rich background.

Speaking in a video message shared via her social media page, Ajorin said,

“You cannot tell me Davido became a superstar because of his rich father. No artist is more hardworking than Davido despite his dad being rich and that’s the reason he has so many haters.”

The movie star chastised individuals who mock the musician for having a husky voice, emphasising that despite his husky voice, he has accomplished so much in the music world.