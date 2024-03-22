Mr Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has reached an agreement with artist David Adeleke, often known as Davido, to resolve their dispute outside of court.

It should be noted that Pinnick sued the musician for N2 billion over breach of contract.

According to NAN, Brownhill Investment Company, owned by Pinnick, sued Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited, in October 2023 for breach of contract after the Afrobeat musician failed to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’ despite receiving the fees he demanded.

In the complaint, the Pinnicks asked the court to award N2 billion in general damages against the defendants for failing to honour the concert contract.

Pinnick’s company also asked the court for N150 million in legal and professional fees, plus an extra N30 million for filing costs.

However, both parties informed a Delta High Court sitting in Effurun on Thursday that they had agreed to settle out of court. The Court granted their request.

On Thursday, Justice Michael Obi of High Court Three in Effurun praised both parties for reaching an agreeable settlement out of court.

“I commend both parties for exploring an amicable resolution to settle out of court,” Obi said.

Davido’s lawyer, Mr Oladayo Ogungbe, indicated after the court hearings that both parties were allowed to seek an out-of-court solution.

READ MORE: Portable Explains Why He Exhumed His Late Mother’s Body For Reburial

“Davido is coming again to Warri on Oct. 4 to perform – that forms part of the settlement.

“It’s fine. It is better than going through the rigours of litigations.

“Both parties consider the option of having the matter settled out of court, which in my opinion as a lawyer, is the best approach to any litigation.

“It is a win-win situation to both parties,” Ogungbe said.

The “Warri Again” concert is an annual event sponsored by Pinnick to promote Niger Delta region.