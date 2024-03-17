Delta Community Razed After Murder Of 15 Soldiers (Video)

Barely few days after killing some military men in the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, some yet to be accounted houses have been razed by fire.

Recall that no fewer than 15 soldiers, sent on a peace mission, over a reported communal clash were allegedly killed by the members of the above mentioned community.

In a video posted by Channels Television, on Sunday, black smoke could be seen billowing from some buildings in the community, as flames flickered in the distance.

A voice in the background could be heard saying: “Your eye go clear well well, I swear to God. No worry.”

However, some residents of the coastal area are said to have fled to neighboring Ughelli for fear of a reprisal by the soldiers.

READ MORE: Army Captain, Two Majors, 12 Soldiers Killed In Delta Communal Clash

Meanwhile, following the unfortunate incident, the defence spokesman, Tukur Gusau, revealed that the development has been reported to the Delta State Government, adding that the CDS has also directed that the culprits be unmasked.

According to him, some suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He said: “The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Government.

“However, the military remains focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country. So far, a few arrests have been made while steps in place to unravel the motive behind the attack.”