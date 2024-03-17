Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has urged military authorities to prosecute only those involved in the killing of military officers in Delta State.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria’s Saturday statement followed the March 14 ambush and killing of two majors, one captain and 12 soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Batallion in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta, who were on a peace mission to Okuoma community by irate youths.

Having commended the military for the arrest of some of the ring leaders of the attack, he advised that the military must resist a repeat of the reprisal massacre of innocent civilians in Odi, Bayelsa State and Zaki Biam, Benue State when similar attacks occurred in the early 2000s.

READ ALSO: Ooni Of Ife, Queen Welcome Twins

“Having regard to the massacre of innocent people when the military invaded Odi in Bayelsa State and Zaki Biam in Benue State in similar circumstances, we commend the military authorities for resisting the temptation to subject the two warring communities to a reprisal attack.

“By all means, the army should avoid a repeat of the history of having multiple tragedies.

“We have confirmed that in line with the directive of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gwabim Musa, some of the gunmen involved in the heinous crime have been arrested. The Delta State Government, the respective local governments, and the of two warring communities should assist the police to identify and isolate the remaining reckless murderers and unravel the motive behind the heinous crime.

“While we commiserate with the Nigerian Army and the bereaved families of the slain military officers and soldiers, we call on the Authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted into the case to prosecute the suspects without any delay,” he said.