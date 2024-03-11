Denrele Edun Celebrates Mother, Recounts Her Sacrifices Towards Him And Siblings

Denrele Edun, a media personality, has described his mother’s sacrifices for him and his siblings in honour of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he stated that his mother did multiple jobs in Lagos to make life worthwhile for the family.

He observed that she balanced her roles as a headmistress, lesson instructor, French and German teacher, and class teacher.

He narrated how, in 1989/1990, she was forced to sell her gold earrings and Indian saris in order to raise funds for his Common Entrance since he had missed the payment deadline.

Denrele added that he was heartbroken by her sacrifice because he knew she was saving money for her travel back to Mauritius.

His mother, however, told him that he was her achievement.

Denrele went on to say that moving to their family house was misery on earth for them since their cousins were constantly out to draw blood.

However, his mother stood up for them and fought for everything.

Sharing his mother’s picture, he captioned,

“Our MOTHERS.….

They are beautiful, softened at the edges, and tempered with a spine of steel.

We want to grow old and be like them!

All that I AM or HOPE TO BE, I owe to my MUM.

The hardworking, resilient, overtly temperamental (We never understood why, but now I do), MFM Prayer Warrior, Street Fighter, Fashion Killer all-round Superwoman named ANITA DHUNWANTEE EDUN!

•

My mother worked several jobs in Lagos to make life worth living for us kids. She was a Class Teacher here, the Headmistress there, a French and German teacher somewhere, and a Lesson Teacher everywhere!

I recall one time in Primary 6 (1989/1990) when I had no school sandals, my uniform was struggling at the seams and we had passed the deadline for payment of my Common Entrance Examination. My Dad was out of a job and my Mum (then) was working as a kindergarten teacher who tried incessantly to get salary advance payment but the School Authorities were already tired of her demands. She sold off her Indian Saris and gold ornaments (sold them ALL…every single one) and even though I was so distraught cos I knew she was saving them up for her flight fare back to Mauritius, she hugged me and told me,

“You silly boy. You are my investment. Make sure u pass your Common Entrance and buy all my Saris back”.

She muttered something in Hindi, tugged at my ears, and rushed off to another job.

Moving to our family house was HELL on earth!

There was never a moment of peace.

My cousins were always out to draw blood but here’s the crãzy part; My MOTHER STOOD UP FOR US ALL AND FOUGHT EVERYTHING FIGHTABLE!

Standing at 5ft 3, she was a FORMIDABLE FORCE and ONE MAN MOPOL! She even broke bottles faster than an Agbero but still Ebute Metta style! I always looked in amazement as she fought bout 8 women in our family house every frigging day whilst my Dad would always leave them to Baba GOD.

Try Anita’s kids and you will see her Indian wrath in all its volcanic glory!

It was my Mum’s Birthday on the 7th, IWD on the 8th, and now Mothering Sunday on the 10th;

Triple Celebration for IYA RELE.

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO MY ROCK & SALVATION”.

