Detail How N6bn Was Spent For Ramadan Feeding – Kano APC Tackles Gov Yusuf

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State chapter, on Saturday, queried the State Government on the alloted N6 billion used for Ramadan Feeding Programme.

According to the APC, the program was a sham, hence, it requested that the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf-led government show evidence that the food provided could be compared to what they claimed to have spent on the programme.

Abdullahi Abbas, Kano APC Chairman, who stated this when he flagged off the distribution of palliatives to APC leaders and supporters at Dawakin Kudu, said: “We know that the Federal Government, BUA and Dangote groups have provided palliatives, so let them (Kano State Government) show evidence that they have spent the said amount on the feeding programme.

READ ALSO: Ramadan Feeding: ‘Look At This Nonsense’ – Gov. Yusuf Faults Dishonesty, Funds’ Mismanagement Of Handlers

“The grains we are distributing to our supporters were purchased through contribution by ourselves as we don’t have a government in the State.”

Garba said the gesture was aimed at alleviating the current economic hardship in the country, especially during the ongoing Ramadan Fast.

“We felt it is necessary to support our party supporters and leaders across the 484 wards especially during this Ramadan period since we’re in a privileged position,” he said.

Garba, who represented Abdullahi Ganduje, said the APC National Chairman coordinated the idea of the palliatives.