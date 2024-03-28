Detained Binance Executive, Gambaryan, Sues NSA, EFCC

Tigran Gambaryan, the detained Binance executive, has sued the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA), led by Nuhu Ribadu,

as well as the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged violation of his fundamental rights.

In the originating motion dated and filed March 18 by his lawyer, Olujoke Aliyu, from Aluko and Oyebode Law Firm, Gambaryan sought five reliefs before the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo.

Also, his fleeing partner, Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s Africa regional manager who escaped from lawful custody on March 22, filed a separate right enforcement suit before Justice Ekwo.

Gambaryan and Anjarwalla who sought the same relief, in the suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/356/24 and FHC/ABJ/CS/355/24, sued the ONSA and EFCC as 1st and 2nd respondents, as disclosed by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The United States citizen overseeing financial crime compliance at the crypto exchange platform, in his application, sought a declaration that his detention and seizure of his international travel passport contravened Section 35 (1) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

He said the act amounted to a violation of his fundamental right to personal liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution.

He also sought an order directing the respondents to release him from their custody and return his international travel passport with immediate effect.

Gambaryan equally sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and agents from further detaining him in relation to any investigation into or demands from Binance.

The official, who sought an order for the respondents to issue a public apology to him, also prayed for the cost of the action on a full indemnity basis.

In a statement in support of the suit, he said he is an American citizen who visited Nigeria on February 26 February, along with Anjarwalla, as a representative of Binance, to honour the invitation of the ONSA and EFCC to discuss issues relating to Binance in Nigeria.

Giving an 11-ground argument as to why his application should be granted, he said that he and his colleague, Anjarwalla, dutifully attended the meeting.

According to him, after the meeting, the two of them were detained by the respondents and had remained in detention since then.

He said he did not commit any offence during the meeting, and neither was he informed in writing of any offence he personally committed in Nigeria at any other time.

“The only reason for his detention is because the government is requesting information from Binance and making demands on the company,” he said, adding that he was not a member of the Board of Directors of Binance.

When the two suits were called on Thursday, T.J. Krukrubo, appeared for Anjarwalla and Gambaryan and told the court that though the respondents were served two days ago, they were not represented in court.

Krukrubo however, drew the attention of the court to their notice of withdrawal of legal representation for Anjarwalla filed on March 26.

Although he did not give details of why they were withdrawing their legal representation, this might not be unconnected to the disappearance of the applicant in custody.

Justice Ekwo said having withdrawn their legal representation, “it means that the applicant has no legal representation and requires that the matter be adjourned for the applicant to seek legal representation and for the respondents to be given an opportunity to come to court.”

Also, upon resumed hearing in Gambaryan’s suit, Krukrubo said though the processes had been served on ONSA and EFCC, they were still within time to respond.

He therefore sought an adjourned date, saying the respondent’s time to file their applications would expire next week Thursday.

Justice Ekwo consequently adjourned the matter until April 8 for further mention.