Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals Profession He Would Have Gone For If He Wasn’t Acting

Deyemi Okanlawon, a well-known Nollywood actor, has revealed the career he would have chosen if he hadn’t worked in the film industry.

Okanlawon told Pulse in a recent interview that if he hadn’t been a thespian, he would have become a Christian preacher instead.

READ MORE: “I’m Yet To Achieve Something Major” – Wizkid

While speaking, he said,

“I don’t think I can call it a career path, it would have been more of a calling. I think I would have been a pastor [if I wasn’t an actor].”

He declared that he is against domestic violence, contradicting the assumption that he is aggressive owing to certain cinema roles.

The actor claimed that the most ridiculous criticism against him is that he is “expensive to hire.”