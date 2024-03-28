DHQ Declares Eight Wanted Over Murder Of Soldiers In Okuama

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared eight persons wanted in connection to the killing of 17 military personnel in Okuama community, Delta State.

Recall that the soldiers who were killed on March 14 during a peace operation in the community were buried yesterday and conferred National Honours by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government.

The military released the list on Thursday at a briefing in Abuja.

DHQ named those declared wanted as Akeywiru Omotegbono, Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Bakrikri, Igoli Ebi, Akata David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Oghenerukevwe and Reuben Baru.