The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has released the names and pictures of the 17 soldiers killed in a Delta State last week.

Last Thursday, 17 military personnel — comprising a lieutenant ​colonel, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers — were killed while on a “peacekeeping mission” in Okuama, Bomadi Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement released on Monday, the Nigerian Army said the killing was orchestrated by members of the community, noting that the troops would not retaliate but suspects will face wrath of law.

READ ALSO: ‘Be Ready To Face Wrath Of The Law’ – Nigerian Army Tells Okuama Community Over “Ochestrated” Killing Of Soldiers

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the State government has since clamored that the suspects be fished out.

Below is the list of names and ranks of the soldiers killed:

Name Rank

1. AH Ali Lieutenant Colonel (Commanding officer, 181 Amphibious Battalion)

2. SD Shafa Major

3. DE Obi Major

4. U. Zakari Captain

5. Yahaya Saidu Staff Sergeant

6. Yahaya Danbaba Corporal

7. Kabiru Bashir Corporal

8. Bulus Haruna Lance Corporal

9. Sole Opeyemi Lance Corporal

10. Bello Anas Lance Corporal

Advertisement

11. Hamman Peter Lance Corporal

12. Ibrahim Abdullahi Lance Corporal

13. Alhaji Isah Private

14. Clement Francis Private

15. Abubakar Ali Private

16. Ibrahim Adamu Private

17. Adamu Ibrahim Private